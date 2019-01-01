Houston Dash part ways with South Africa duo Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo

Amid reported interest from China, the Banyana Banyana duo have had their contracts with Houston Dash terminated

Houston Dash have terminated the contracts of reigning African Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana and her South Africa teammate Linda Motlhalo.

This comes on the heels of rumours linking the Banyana Banyana duo to China after spending the 2018 season with American women's club.

Kgatlana scored two goals and made three assists in 16 appearances, which included two starts, while Motlhalo played 21 games, scoring and assisting once.

Article continues below

And on Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer League outfit confirmed the exit of the former University of Western Cape and JVW FC stars.

"The Houston Dash waived forward Thembi Kgatlana and midfielder Linda Motlhalo, the club announced today [Tuesday]," read a statement from the club website.

"Kgatlana joined Houston on Feburary 17, 2018 through the discovery process from the University of Western Cape. The forward scored two goals and tallied three assists for the Dash in her lone season with the club.

"Motlhalo signed for the Dash on Feburary 1, 2018 as a discovery player after two seasons in South Africa’s Sasol League with JVW F.C. The midfielder scored a goal and tallied an assist in 21 appearances for the Dash."

NEWS: Dash waive forward Thembi Kgatlana and midfielder Linda Motlhalo ➡ https://t.co/1tQYkJXwYg pic.twitter.com/mHV8Caweeb — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) February 5, 2019

On his own part, club's head coach James Clarkson said: "We are grateful for everything Linda and Thembi have given the club."

" We wish them the best as they begin the next chapter of their career. We would have loved to have them join us for 2019, but we understand the complexities of the global game and the interest in players like Linda and Thembi.

"This now gives us roast flexibility, including an opening international spot as we continue to build the 2019 Houston Dash."

For replacements, Houston have secured the services of three international players, which include forwards Rachel Daly (England) and Kyah Simon (Australia), and defender Clare Polkinghorne (Australia).