Hougang United concede title to DPMM FC despite scoring four goals
S.League
Despite scoring four goals, Hougang United conceded the league title to DPMM FC after they drew 4-4 against Geylang International.
It was a gallant effort from the Cheetahs however a Fareez Farhan inspired eagles side proved too resilient to be defeated. Fareez was at the heart of the action as he scored a hat-trick under 30 minutes.
Hougang would pull two goals back through Shafiq Ghani and Faris Ramli before half-time - and the duo would score again in the dying embers of the game - not before Shahwal Anuar added another for his team in the 70th minute.
Clement Teo's charges kept piling on the pressure as the game drew to a close but a winning goal proved not to be.