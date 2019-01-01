'Hopefully it's Ozil!' - Wright wants German to last longer than Emery at Arsenal

The ex-Gunners star remains puzzled as to why a proven performer is being frozen out and can’t see the club's Spanish coach staying long-term

legend Ian Wright is hoping to see Mesut Ozil outstay Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium, with further questions being asked of the Spanish coach’s decision to overlook a World Cup winner.

The German playmaker has been restricted to just two appearances this season, with Emery having asked for more from Ozil .

Plenty have, however, called for the 30-year-old star on a lucrative contract to be given the chance to play his way back into favour .

Wright is among those to have been left puzzled by the freezing out of arguably the club’s most talented player, with there seemingly no end to the standoff in sight.

He admits to now hoping that a change in the dugout could bring a resolution, with Ozil offered a clean slate under a new coach after stating that he intends to stick around in north London .

Quizzed on The Kelly and Wrighty Show as to who he would like to see spend longer with Arsenal, the iconic former frontman said: “Well, hopefully Ozil.

“He’s already said he doesn’t want to leave. For me, hopefully it’s Ozil.”

Wright added: “I’m very disappointed to see that [Ozil not in the squad] because I don’t think that Arsenal, when you look at Arsenal’s creative stats, they’re not up there.

“They’re actually not creating as much and they’re conceding more shots on target. So that says to me you need somebody who’s creative to be playing there.

“Mesut Ozil is that guy, I don’t know what’s going on with him and Unai Emery, but for me I think this could be the problem for Unai in the end if Arsenal continue to do what they’re doing.

“They’re waiting for [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang or [Nicolas] Pepe, like the other day, to save them. The fact is he should be playing.”

Pepe bagged a match-winning double for Arsenal in their 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

The club’s £72 million ($92m) record signing has been looking for a spark since arriving in English football, with the hope being that he has now found one.

Ozil, though, was once again left out of the matchday squad and it remains to be seen if there is any part for him to play in a Premier League clash with on Sunday.