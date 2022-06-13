Honduras vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Five months on from their last meeting, the two sides square off amid their mid-year schedule

The CONCACAF Nations League continues on Monday, with Honduras and Canada set to meet in a Group C contest. Every team in this group has three points, but Canada has the better goal differential and has earned its points while playing just one match.

These teams last met in January in a World Cup qualifier, with Canada winning 2-0. The previous three meetings before that had been draws, with Honduras last winning over Canada in 2016.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV and stream online, plus team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), CONCACAF Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Honduras roster Goalkeepers Licona, Lopez, Menjívar, Fonseca Defenders Vargas, Decas, Pereira, Meléndez, Maldonado, Núñez, Elvir, Aguilera, Oliva, Orellana Midfielders Arriaga, Mejía, Rodríguez, López, Castellanos, Flores, Argueta, Martinez, Moya, Ramírez, Sacaza, Sander, Vega Forwards Palma, Castillo, Bengtson, Quioto, Pinto, Róchez, Solano, Bernárdez

Honduras opened Nations League play with a 1-0 win over Curacao, but the win was a bittersweet one, as Rubilio Castillo was sent off via red card in stoppage time. With Castillo out, Caracao won the rematch last Monday by a 2-1 score.

That initial win over Curacao was the team’s first win since last July, when it beat Panama in the Gold Cup group stage.

Following this match, Honduras won’t play another Nations League match until it faces Canada again next March.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: Nunez, Maldonado, Melendez, Decas, Rodriquez, Arriaga, Flores, Pinto, Bengtson, Quioto; Fonseca

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Borjan, Crépeau, St Clair Defenders Henry, Vitória, Adekugbe, Laryea, Johnston, Miller, Kennedy Midfielders Hutchinson, Piette, Kaye, Buchanan, Davies, Eustáquio, Edwards Forwards Larin, Hoilett, Cavallini, David, Brym, Ugbo, Koleosho

Canada has only played one match so far in this Nations League window, beating Curacao 4-0. Alphonso Davies scored a pair of goals in the win, while Steven Vitória and Lucas Cavallini adding goals as well.

That game plus Monday’s are Canada’s only games of this window. The team’s final two group stage matches will be in March.

Canada has had a busy 2022, playing seven matches already. The team has five wins and two losses in that span, with both losses being 1-0 defeats.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Johnston, Vitória, Miller, Adekugbe, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustáquio, Davies, Larin, David; Borjan

Last five results

Honduras results Canada results Honduras 1-2 Curaçao (Jun 6) Canada 4-0 Curaçao (Jun 9) Curaçao 0-1 Honduras (Jun 3) Panama 1-0 Canada (Mar 30) Jamaica 2-1 Honduras (Mar 30) Canada 4-0 Jamaica (Mar 27) Honduras 0-1 Mexico (Mar 27) Costa Rica 1-0 Canada (Mar 24) Panama 1-1 Honduras (Mar 24) El Salvador 0-2 Canada (Feb 2)

Head-to-head