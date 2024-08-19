[Three or four paragraphs providing the context of the game and its significance to both teams.]

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch [home team] vs [away team] MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch [Home Team] vs [Away Team] on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: [TV Channel]

Local TV channel: [TV Channel]

Streaming service: [Streaming Service]

[Affiliate CTA HTML for above streaming service^]

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of [Home Team] vs [Away Team]

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

[Home Team] vs [Away Team]: Date and First-Pitch time

[Home Team] will take on [Away Team] in a highly anticipated MLB game on [date] at [time], at [venue and location (city, state)].

Date First-Pitch Time Venue Location

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

[Home Team] vs [Away Team] team news

[Home Team] team news

A paragraph or two about the home team players, their stats/recent performances, up to date injury information and proper context to the injured player(s) importance to the team (do not make a player on the developmental team or bottom of the roster sound like the star of the team just because they are hurt.)

Include a table of the players highlighted and their positions. If applicable include table for multiple notable injuries. Examples below:

[Home Team] injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status name pulled hamstring out, 2-3 weeks name sprained ankle day-to-day

[Away Team] team news

A paragraph or two about the away team players, their stats/recent performances, up to date injury information and proper context to the injured player(s) importance to the team (do not make a player on one of the minor league or bottom of the roster sound like the star of the team just because they are hurt.)

Include a table of the players highlighted and their positions. If applicable include table for multiple notable injuries. Examples above:

[Away Team] injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status name pulled hamstring out, 2-3 weeks name sprained ankle day-to-day

[Home Team] and [Away team] projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team month/date/year

[Home Team] and [Away Team] head-to-head record

A table of their last 5 matches, including a paragraph outlining what might happen in this game based on their previous 5 head to head games. If it is the first matchup of the season highlight differences from the previous seasons roster and how they might be impactful.

Date Results month/date/year winner-loser

More MLB news and coverage