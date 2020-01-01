Holding equals Aubameyang and Saka’s unwanted Arsenal feat in dreadful show at Everton

The English defender enjoyed a particularly exasperating night as the Gunners fell to defeat against Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees

Rob Holding has matched Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s undesirable exploit in the 2020-21 Premier League season following his own goal against on Saturday.

Rob Holding’s own goal was the third by an Arsenal player in the Premier League this season (also Saka v and Aubameyang v ). The Gunners had netted just two own goals in their previous four league campaigns combined. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) December 19, 2020

international Alex Iwobi had swayed a cross and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed into the English defender who mistakenly diverted it into the net to give Carlo Ancelotti’s men a 22nd minute lead.

In the process, he becomes the third player from the North London outfit to turn the ball into his own net this season.

Article continues below

More teams

In a twist of irony, Holding is the first Arsenal player to score an own goal against in the Premier League since Arteta himself did so in April 2014, in a 3-0 defeat at Goodison.

1 - Rob Holding is the first Arsenal player to score an own goal against Everton in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta in April 2014. Desperation. pic.twitter.com/YK4zBeKw03 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Saka put the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s side succumbed 3-0 at home to Aston Villa on November 8. The international of Nigerian descent gave the Claret and Blue Army a 25th minute lead after he inadvertently slid the ball into his own net.

It was Aubameyang’s turn on December 13 as that helped Burnley pick up a remarkable 1-0 result from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international headed into his own net while trying to clear Ashley Westwood’s corner, to the dismay of 2,000 returning Gunners supporters.

Despite Nicolas Pepe saving Holding’s blushes with a 35th minute equaliser, international Yerry Mina had the final say with his 45th minute winner as Arsenal slipped to a characterless 2-1 defeat against the hosts at Goodison Park – adding to Arteta’s woes.

The Emirates Stadium giants, without injured captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have now gone seven league games without a win.

Arsenal's 14 points from 14 games this season is their worst record at this stage of a season since the 1974-75 campaign (12 points, converted to three per win).

Both teams are in English Football League Cup quarter-final action, with the 13-time league winners facing Pep Guardiola’s on Tuesday, a day before Alex Iwobi’s Everton host Odion Ighalo’s .

Arsenal welcome high-flying Frank Lampard’s to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday – with the ambition of rescuing their crumpling season.