His absence has sparked speculation, and here’s the latest on the Bayern star’s availability for the Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich have been dealt a late fitness scare ahead of next Wednesday’s eagerly awaited Allianz Arena showdown with Real Madrid.

Last week at the Bernabéu, the Bavarians claimed a 2-1 first-leg win in the Champions League quarter-final.

On Saturday the Bavarians returned to Bundesliga duty and thrashed St Pauli 5-0, but they were again without German winger Serge Gnabry, sidelined by a knee problem.

His absence has sparked concerns over his availability for Wednesday’s return fixture.

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Sporting director Max Eberl explained after the game: “We felt it wasn’t a good idea for him to travel with us to Hamburg. With two flights involved, it was likely he wouldn’t have been available to play anyway.”

Eberl added that the winger should be available for Wednesday’s return leg.

Gnabry had started the first leg against Real Madrid and provided the assist for Luis Díaz’s opener; Harry Kane then doubled the lead, and Kylian Mbappé grabbed a late consolation for Los Blancos.

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