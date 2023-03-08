Hibernian vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Hibernian against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States.

Rangers are nine points off leaders Celtic when they take on Hibernian in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership fixture at Easter Road.

In the 16 games that Michael Beale has led the visiting side as manager, the Gers have failed to pick up wins in just two games - both against Celtic who ran out Scottish League Cup winners on the last occasion. Rangers responded with a 3-1 league win over Kilmarnock in their last outing thereafter.

The Hibs are a bit further from the summit, trailing third-placed Hearts by five points, but are on a five-game unbeaten run following the 4-1 victory at Livingston on Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Hibernian vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Hibernian vs Rangers Date: March 8, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh

How to watch Hibernian vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Hibernian and Rangers has not been selected for TV telecast in the United States (US).

However, supporters around the world can stream the game live on Hibs TV via PPV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Hibs TV (PPV)

Hibernian team news & squad

Aiden McGeady has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, along with Martin Boyle, while a broken ankle keeps Rocky Bushiri out of action until at least April.

Harry McKirdy, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell are doubts for the match as well.

Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Cadden, Fish, Hanlon, Cabraja; Egan-Riley, Jeggo; Henderson, Campbell, Youan; Hoppe

Position Players Goalkeepers Marshall, Johnson Defenders Egan-Riley, Hanlon, Fish, Devlin, Cabraja, Stevenson, Cadden, Miller, McGregor, McClelland, Delferriere, MacIntyre Midfielders Jeggo, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Magennis, Henderson, Tavares, Huage, Aiken Forwards Nisbet, Hoppe, Youan, Kukharevych, McKirdy, O'Connor

Rangers team news & squad

Malik Tillman is doubtful after missing the win over Kilmarnock after being rushed back from injury for the cup final against Celtic.

Kemar Roofe, Steven Davis and Tom Lawrence are out for the season, while defender John Souttar took to the field on Saturday for the first time since July 2022.

Meanwhile, Ridvan Yilmaz and Filip Helander are out with hamstring and foot injuries, respectively, for the meeting against Hibernian.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cantwell; Sakala, Colak, Kent