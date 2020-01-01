‘He’s got a lot of problems’ – Sane to Bayern would be a disaster, warns Sagnol

The long-time servant of the Allianz Arena club says that they should spend a little more and get a reliable alternative

should be wary of signing Leroy Sane from , legendary full-back Willy Sagnol has told his former club.

Sagnol spent nine years playing with FCB, turning out for them on more than 250 occasions and helping them to five titles and the 2001 .

The former international also has experience in the dugout, even taking charge of Bayern for one match on an interim basis, but has since gone into punditry and says that Sane, who has spent the whole of the season to date recovering from a serious knee injury, would be a major gamble for his former side.

Article continues below

More teams

“He doesn’t correspond at all to Bayern in terms of his character,” Sagnol told RMC of the 24-year-old. “He’s someone whose form is very inconsistent and who is very withdrawn.

“For me, he doesn’t suit the club at all. He’s had a lot of problems at Manchester City and with the national team.”

Sagnol even went so far as to suggest an alternative to Sane, who had been on the brink of signing for Bayern last summer before his Community Shield injury against .

“We’re talking about a cost of €80 million (£72m/$89m). In that case, I would prefer to put another €20m down and sign Kai Havertz.”

The star has caught the eye for much of the season and has attracted the attention of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and laid on five more in 26 Bundesliga matches this term and has looked particularly sharp since the Bundesliga resumed after the coronavirus suspension, scoring five goals in four matches, including the winner in Friday’s 1-0 success over .

Meanwhile, Bayern continue to lead the way in , opening up a 10-point advantage to at the summit of the table after a resounding 5-0 win over on Saturday, in which Robert Lewandowski netted a brace.

Hansi Flick’s side have, therefore, won all four matches since the resumption, including a critical midweek win over their nearest rivals, who will tackle Paderborn in the late Sunday kick-off.