‘He’s appreciated’ - Lille’s Galtier in awe of Camara display against Dijon

Les Dogues’ boss has lauded the Guinean teenager’s impact against the Owls in Wednesday’s French Cup fixture

Christophe Galtier has lavished praises on Aguibou Camara for his notable role in Lille’s 1-0 triumph over Dijon in Wednesday’s French Cup Round of 64 fixture.

The 19-year-old Guinea international was handed his senior appearance for Les Dogues against the Ligue 1 outfit at the Stade Gaston Gerard – leading the frontline alongside USA international Timothy Weah.

He marked his debut with a goal with just 16 minutes into the encounter, finding the net after receiving a pass from Jeremy Pied to beat Benin Republic international Saturnin Allagbe from close range. That effort proved to be the only goal of the keenly-contested encounter as the visiting side qualified for the next round.

Article continues below

In his post-match assessment, Galtier is impressed with the performance of the young forward against David Linares’ team, while pointing out the qualities that make him so special.

“That young people were able to participate in the preparation of the match, that Aguibou was able to participate and more than participate, is good,” Galtier told the club website.

“I found him very solid in his game, disciplined tactically. He scored a decisive goal, it's good for him, it's an extra step for a young boy who often works with us and hasn't played since March.

“He arrived last season, I saw him play in the reserve team. I find him, at 19, having a certain personality in the game he doesn't lose a lot of balls, he's solid on his supports, and also versatile because he can play right or left.

“He is someone who quickly prints what is asked of him and corrects his mistakes so quickly. And, importantly, he enjoys a very special affection on the part of the group.

“We knew that by getting him started, he would have an outpouring of solidarity around him, because of his seriousness and his listening to training, his dynamism. He's appreciated.”

Camara was in action from start to finish while Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava was not listed for action. Thanks to this result, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants are through to the Round of 32.

Lille, who have won all their last seven games across all competitions will take on Brest in Sunday’s Ligue 1 showdown. They lead the French top-flight log after accruing 54 points from 24 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign - two points above closest challengers Olympique Lyon.