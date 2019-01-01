Herrera, Caixinha not convinced by Martino's Mexico 'microcycle' plan

The managers of the Clausura finalists are allowing their players to take part but aren't thrilled to be losing important elements of their rosters.

Club America manager Miguel Herrera doesn't like the idea of new Mexico boss Tata Martino's "microcycles" but says the decision to allow players to go is out of his hands.

The first roster was announced Friday, with Martino set to work with 24 domestic-based players from Sunday night until Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon depending on when their clubs are in action. The former Argentina and Paraguay manager is looking to gain familiarity with a new group by bringing in players for a few days at a time early in the week before they return to their club teams.

While America forward Henry Martin and defenders Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez appear on the list, Herrera said he wasn't pleased with the idea that the players will miss training with Las Aguilas.

Article continues below

"I don't really agree with this, but as we've said America is a team that supports - they've taken 10 players between U-20, U-21 and senior national teams," said Herrera, a former coach of the Mexico national team. "They've taken 10 players and until Thursday we're going to work with that. I understand the U-20 because they've got a World Cup on the doorstep, but the other? I didn't do that. La Volpe did it but all the players were in Mexico. But it's other people's decision. We're loaning the players."

Herrera also said he was bothered by the idea that many players taking part in these camps won't make the full team, with nearly a dozen players currently based in Europe or MLS likely to be on the roster for March's friendly matches against Chile and Paraguay.

"I'm not afraid of (injuries). I know they can work. The players are doing well physically," he said. "What I don't like is that you're working with a few people but today I don't see it being possible that the people outside - before all the Mexicans were playing in Mexico. Today you can call up 25 but there are 10 outside the country that have to be present at any time. But, again, it's not my decision. It's one thing not to agree and another thing not to support."

Across town, Cruz Azul manager Pedro Caixinha was more amenable to the call-ups but also expressed a bit of skepticism about the idea. However, the coach said, he "doesn't have to be convinced," of the idea. He simply "has to free up the players."

"I like that our players are being selected and I like that the relationship I have with Tata is direct, clear and forward," Caixinha said in a news conference Friday.

Attacking midfielder Roberto Alvarado and midfielder Orbelin Pineda are the only Cruz Azul players taking part in the sessions.