‘Henry reduced top-class opponents to helpless also-rans’ – Arsenal icon is Premier League’s best ever, says Smith

The former Gunners striker considers the World Cup-winning French forward to be the finest player to have graced English football in the modern era

Thierry Henry is the greatest player to have ever graced the Premier League, says Alan Smith, with the icon considered to have “reduced top-class opponents into helpless also-rans”.

The Gunners moved to free the French forward from a difficult spell at in the summer of 1999.

Henry arrived in north London was a World Cup winner, but seen more as a lively winger than a fearsome frontman.

That all changed under the guidance of Arsene Wenger, with Henry tallying a club-record haul of 228 goals for the Gunners over the course of two spells.

Henry revolutionised the role of central striker, with his blistering speed and willingness to drift wide marking him out as a trend-setting talent.

Only five men can claim to have bettered his haul of 175 efforts in the Premier League, while Arsenal were never quite the same again after he departed for Barcelona in 2007.

He has been immortalised in statue form outside Emirates Stadium and will forever be remembered as one of the finest talents to have turned out in English football.

For Smith he is the very best, with the former Arsenal frontman telling Sky Sports: “Henry is the best player I have ever seen ply his trade in this country. Not just the best striker, but the best player, due to the fact that I saw him do things no one else has done.

“He reduced top-class opponents into helpless also-rans. He totally embarrassed seasoned professionals with his outrageous pace, strength, skill and confidence. In short, he elevated the striker's art on to a level not seen before or since.

“On top of that, the Frenchman teamed up with a player blessed with astonishing ability, whose creative genes dovetailed perfectly with all that Gallic swagger. [Dennis] Bergkamp's sort do not come around too often. The Dutchman's dedication set new examples at Arsenal and his quality on matchdays lit up English football.

“To be honest, I cannot think of another strike partnership in the history of the game that has boasted quite so much lavish talent. Some statement, I know, but I think it's true.”

Henry took in 376 appearances for Arsenal, helping them to two Premier League titles – including the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ campaign – two triumphs and the 2006 final.