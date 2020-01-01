Henriette Akaba: Cameroon striker signs for Minsk

The Belarusian champions have completed the signing of the 28-year-old from Cameroonian side Amazone FAP

Belarusian champions Minsk have secured the services of international Henriette Akaba for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Akaba sealed her move to the Belarusian giants from Cameroon Women's Premier League side Amazone FAP after a medical and she agreed to personal terms with Volodymyr Reva's team.

The 28-year-old had stints with 's Trabzon Idmanocagi, 's Energy Voronezh, 's Bangkokthonburi and a title feat with in 2018.

On the international stage, she boasts five appearances in the African Women's Cup of Nations, two senior Women's World Cup outings during her 34 caps for the Indomitable Lionesses.

The striker, who completed her switch this week, will become the second Cameroonian at the club as she teams up with compatriot Alvine Njolle, who is currently on her fifth campaign.

Her arrival further boosts the attacking ranks of the Blues and Whites following the shock exits of striking duo of Chioma Wogu and Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva due to injuries.

With her signing, Reva's hopes received a huge boost as they seek to retain the Women's Cup against rivals Dinamo-BSUPC when both league table-toppers clash in the final on August 30.

She also increases the number of Cameroonians in the Belarusian top-flight to four, after Minsk's Njolle, Dinamo-BSUPC's Claudia Dabda and Neman's Moussa Zouwairatou.

She has now swelled the number of Africans in the Minsk squad to three after compatriot Njolle and Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse.

Akaba made her unofficial debut in Minsk's 3-0 friendly triumph over ABFF U19 on Wednesday and will seek to earn her competitive debut in front of the home fans against Dnepr Mogilev on Sunday.