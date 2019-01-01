Henderson signs new Man Utd contract before joining Sheffield United on loan

The England U21 international goalkeeper has penned terms at Old Trafford through to 2022 and rejoined the Blades for a Premier League challenge

Dean Henderson has signed a new three-year contract at and returned to on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who is a product of a famed academy system at Old Trafford, has made no secret of his desire to become the Red Devils’ first-choice goalkeeper .

He is, however, aware that he will have to bide his time in that battle and needs regular minutes in order to aid his development.

Henderson told United’s official website on penning fresh terms and heading for the exits: “The club has been amazing in designing an individual pathway to aid my development which will enable me to reach my potential and perform at the highest level possible.

“Signing this contract is such a proud moment for myself and my family; I’ve worked so hard to reach this point and I want to do everything I can to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I am looking forward to being back at Bramall Lane, the opportunity to be reunited with the coaches and play in front of the amazing fans again is one that I am relishing.

“I cannot wait to enjoy a full season of Premier League football which I know will be hugely beneficial for my career.”

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Dean had a fantastic season at Sheffield United and has a big future ahead of him so I am delighted that he has signed this contract.

"He is another top-level talent that has come through the Academy to continue the proud tradition of producing players capable of playing in the first team.



“We have great faith in Dean’s ability; he has huge potential and his spirit and passion will stand him in good stead this year.

“We wish Dean the best of luck with his loan move. The opportunity to play a full season of Premier League football is perfect for his development.”

Henderson helped Sheffield United to secure promotion to the top tier during a productive loan spell last season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had been hoping that another agreement could be reached and is delighted to have a familiar face back at his disposal.

He told his club’s official website : “Dean was always our number one target.

“We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.

“All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen.”