Henderson braced for Man Utd exit with Sheffield United ‘very confident’ on fresh loan

The England U21 international goalkeeper helped the Blades to promotion into the Premier League last season and is set to head back to Bramall Lane

Dean Henderson is heading towards the exits again at , with boss Chris Wilder “very confident” of doing another loan deal for the promising goalkeeper.

The U21 international spent the 2018-19 campaign at Bramall Lane.

A series of impressive performances saw him help the Blades secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Henderson has made no secret of his desire to find regular football again next season, with Sheffield his preferred destination if he does move on.

The ultimate goal is still to make the grade and become No. 1 at Old Trafford, but Wilder is expecting to play some part in that quest by offering the 22-year-old more minutes in 2019-20.

The Blades boss told Sheffield Live! on his transfer hopes: “I'm very confident that a deal for Dean will be done in the next three or four days.

“The boy had an outstanding season for us last season and wants to come back.

“I've always respected Manchester United's position but they're keen for him to come back, Dean wants to come back and play regular football - which is refreshing for a young player, who wants to prove himself - and I want it to happen as well.”

Henderson is not the only player that Sheffield United are close to bringing on board.

They are aware of the need to bolster their ranks in order to compete with English football’s elite.

Wilder is looking to get deals pushed through, with it widely reported that Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset is set to link up with the Blades.

There could be more to come after that, with agreements having already been reached with Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson and Ravel Morrison.

“We're really close to another addition, so we're quite excited,” said Wilder.

“I think we'll break the record a third time and might break it again, which is exciting news as a club.

“We're not going to go silly and put the club in a situation that hurts us down the line, though.

“I want another four to come in, which will give us a nice number to work with. We don't want to over-bloat the squad.”