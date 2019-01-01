‘He’d be in my team all the time’ – Pogba should concentrate on Man Utd, says Robson

The former Red Devils captain has reiterated that he would prefer to see a talented performer focusing more on the present than his agent and future

Paul Pogba continues to generate exit talk at , but Red Devils legend Bryan Robson says he would have the Frenchman in his side “all the time”.

There has never been any doubting the ability of a World Cup-winning midfielder.

Questions have, however, been asked of his attitude and consistency throughout his three-year spell back at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Pogba admitted back in June that it may be time to look for a new challenge amid speculation over his future.

United, though, have no intention of parting with a prized asset being heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Robson believes that is the right stance to take, but concedes that the talented 26-year-old needs to focus more on his football in the present than the actions of his agent and a potential future elsewhere.

The former Red Devils captain told reporters of Pogba in his role as a club ambassador: “He’d be in my team all the time.

“One thing fans should realise is sometimes agents get involved and say things that don’t come from the player.

“Players should concentrate on their own careers and make their own decisions rather than rely on agents.

“It’s your career – you do what you think is right.

“He’s a great player. He should concentrate on that. He’s contracted to Manchester United and he should concentrate on playing for Manchester United.”

While Pogba remains on United’s books for now, the club are looking to bring in fresh faces alongside him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted to being in the market for “one or two” additions, with Robson hoping to see more deals pushed over the line to complement those already completed for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The ex- international added: “With the squad and the players we've got we must do better than last season.

“We've bought two new players, young lads with great potential.

“When I was at the Player of the Year awards you could see the disappointment of the lads. I'm really confident they can do better this year with the squad we've got.

“I was a manager and you know you can always improve. Add one or two players to the squad and we could be up there challenging this season.

“I'm really positive and confident. I would like to see one or two new signings and then we can compete with the best.”