Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. The hosts are on a five-game winless run, while Ange Postecoglou's men will be in buoyant mood after reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts haven't won a game since a 3-0 win over Motherwell in mid-September as they come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aberdeen. They have also conceded 16 times in their last five games, scoring just three.

Celtic defeated Motherwell 4-0 in the League Cup quarters, after claiming a 6-1 league win against Hibernian to go two points clear of Rangers at the summit.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hearts vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: Hearts vs Celtic Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30am ET / 12:30pm BST / 5pm IST Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on CBS Sports Network and fubo TV.

Sky Sports Football are showing the game between Hearts and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky Go.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot.