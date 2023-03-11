Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish FA Cup quarter-final

How to watch and stream Hearts against Celtic on TV and online in the United States.

Hearts will take on Celtic in a Scottish FA Cup encounter at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

The two sides meet again within the same week, this time in a cup competition, after Celtic emerged 3-1 victorious in a Premiership meeting between the pair on Tuesday.

The league leaders staged a spirited comeback after conceding early, with goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Sead Haksabanovic sealing the three points.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat St. Mirren 5-1 in the round of 16 of the FA Cup, while Hearts registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hamilton Academical to progress to the quarter-final stage.

The Hoops are the overwhelming favourites for the tie as they are yet to lose a match since action resumed after the World Cup break.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, as well as how to stream live online.

Hearts vs Celtic : Date & kick-off time

Game: Hearts vs Celtic Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 7:15 am ET Venue: Tynecastle Park

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+

Hearts have several injury concerns ahead of this FA Cup fixture. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is out with a double leg break, while centre back Craig Halkett has an ACL injury. They will also miss Peter Haring, Beni Baningime, Gary Mackay-Steven, Robert Snodgrass, Liam Boyce, and Yutaro Oda. However, it is likely that Stephen Humphrys, Lawrence Shankland and defender Alex Cochrane might return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries. Hearts possible XI: Clark; Hill, Sibbick, Rowles; Atkinson, Devlin, Kiomourtzoglou, Grant, Halliday; Forrest, Ginnelly. Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Stewart. Defenders Rowles, Hill, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson. Midfielders Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Grant; Forrest, Pollock. Forwards McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Humphrys, Oda. Celtic squad & team news

Celtic have a completely fit squad, as James McCarthy has recovered completely from his hamstring problem and is available for selection.

Celtic Possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda