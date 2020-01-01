'He will forever stay in our memories' - FIFA President Infantino pays tribute to Jack Charlton

The former Leeds and England star and Republic of Ireland manager died aged 85 last Friday, sparking an outpouring of grief around the globe

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has become the latest name in world football to pay tribute to former and defender Jack Charlton after he passed away earlier this month.

The former centre-back, who also managed the following his retirement, died aged 85 last Friday, sparking a wave of tributes from around the globe.

Charlton, who along with his brother Bobby, was a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was a one-club man with the Whites throught his playing career, and lattterly achieved cult status among Irish supporters as 'Big Jack', having led the national side for a decade between 1986 and 1996.

Article continues below

More teams

Infantino has now offered his sympathies in a letter to President Gerry McAnaney, praising Chalton's legacy on both a professional and personal level and his contributions to the sport.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of legendary player and coach, Jack Charlton," the 50-year-old wrote. "Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss affecting Irish football.

“Manager of the Republic of Ireland National Team for a decade, Jack Charlton led one of their most talented generations to their first UEFA European Football Championship in 1988 in West , their maiden FIFA World Cup in 1990 in , reaching the quarter-finals, as well as the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA.

“FIFA World Cup winner with England in 1966, he played his whole career with Leeds United FC, spending over two decades at the club, and notably winning the Football League First Division title in 1969, one , one Football League Cup and one Charity Shield.

"A legendary figure for England, Leeds United FC and the Republic of Ireland, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his loyalty and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed. Loved and adored in the Republic of Ireland, a kind, warm-hearted and genuine person, he will forever stay in our memories.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Football Association of Ireland, and to Jack's family, his friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time."