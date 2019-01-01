‘He is a player I like' - Solskjaer confirms Man Utd are 'looking' at Haaland

The Norwegian boss has expressed his admiration towards a fellow countryman who has been heavily linked with a January move to Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is the subject of interest from , with the club on the lookout "for good players all the time".

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football's brightest young prospects after a blistering start to the 2019-20 season.

Haaland has netted 28 goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg, eight of which came as the Austrian club fought against , and in the group stages.

Jesse Marsch's side ended up finishing third in their pool and dropping into the , but they drew widespread praise for their fearless, attack-minded displays in the elite continental competition.

Haaland has attracted a number of high-profile potential suitors, including , , and , with the transfer window set to reopen on January 1.

United are also thought to be keen on the teenage forward, who Solskjaer worked with at Molde for two seasons before taking the top job at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the Red Devils' 3-0 quarter-final win over Colchester United on Wednesday, Solskjaer admitted to being a fan of Haaland as the club looks "for players who can complement the others we have".

"He is a player I like," Solskjaer told Viasport. "We are looking for good players all the time.

"Erling has had a good development, so he has to develop further wherever he decides. I don’t need to talk so much about him, but we as a team always look for players who can complement the others we have, and then we see what we end up with."

Dortmund and Leipzig have already met with Haaland and his representatives to discuss a potential move, but it has also been reported that Solskjaer flew to to open talks with a fellow countryman on Friday.

The United boss insisted that Haaland "knows what he wants to do" when addressing the Salzburg star's future after a 1-1 draw at home to on Sunday, with speculation set to intensify in the coming days.

In the meantime, the Red Devils will be preparing for a trip to Vicarage Road to face in the Premier League on Sunday.

Solskjaer's men are then due to host Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, before taking in a tough away fixture against two days later.

United will complete their festive schedule with a crucial showdown against at Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, with both clubs still vying for a place in the top four.