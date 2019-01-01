'He has to consider his options' - Rugani agent hints at Juventus exit

Four months after signing a new long-term deal with the Old Lady, the defender's agent has confirmed that he could be on the way out of Turin

Daniele Rugani's agent has confirmed the defender is considering his options after falling further down the pecking order.

The 24-year-old started 19 matches in all competitions last season, but opportunities are expected to be even harder to come by next season following the recent arrivals of defensive pair Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral.

and have both been linked with Rugani, who has previously worked under new head coach Maurizio Sarri at , and the international's agent has discussed the possibility of a move away from Turin.

“I don’t know what Juve have in mind, but they will certainly make their evaluations with many players, all of them at a high level,” Rugani’s agent Davide Torchia told Tuttomercatoweb.

“With the balance needed in the squad and also economically, it is possible Juventus will try to sell someone.

“When you go to Juventus, you are aware that there's competition for places.

“He knows what Maurizio Sarri wants, having worked with him at Empoli, but on the other hand, a player like Daniele must have the desire to push for more.

“Obviously, the signals from the club have to be precise - there are five defenders now and if a player only has one game per year in the , he has to consider his options.

“If they continue to believe in the player and the coach knows that too, then he'll continue the growth process. I think that is the objective of the club, too.”

Rugani rejected the chance to join Sarri at last season and went on to sign a new four-year deal with Juventus in March, but doubts remain over his future in Turin.

“Last season the decision to say no to Chelsea was not just the club, but ours too,” Torchia added.

“We were happy to stay and Juve were happy to keep us.

“Now, he has a contract until June 2023 and the renewal certainly sent a signal. There are many talented players in his role now, we'll see what happens.

“It's only natural that there are other clubs interested in Rugani.”