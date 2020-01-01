‘He fights for every ball’ – Lille’s Remy talks up partnership with Osimhen

The Frenchman is savouring his partnership with the Nigeria international after helping the Great Danes to victory on Wednesday

forward Loic Remy described as his partnership with Victor Osimhen as a good one, and he also hailed the attributes of the Nigerian star.

The two attackers led Lille frontline in their last two league games, against and , with the former striker scoring the only that gave the hosts victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday.

Prior to their recent combination, Remy and Osimhen once led the Great Danes' attack in October against with both players notching a goal each in an encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Osimhen is currently Lille's highest scoring player in the French top-flight with 11 goals in 22 games this campaign and the 33-year-old is full of praise for the deep understanding they have forged together.

"When I play upfront with him, I feel the complementarity. He's physical and quick,” Remy told the Ligue 1 website.

“He fights for every ball. I was fast (laughs), less so now. I feel comfortable with him playing as a second forward. With a certain game intelligence, I manage to create space for myself with my movement.

“For now, it's a good partnership. Victor has played more of his games as a lone forward. I spoke about things to the coach, and he told me he had the strike partnership in mind. Against Nimes and Strasbourg, it worked pretty well."

Osimhen and Remy will be aiming to continue their fruitful partnership when fourth-placed Lille visit Angers for a fixture on Friday night.