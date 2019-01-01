Hazard would have liked to come to Fenerbahce – Cetinkaya

The Belgian has been credited with an affection for the Turkish Super Lig side that stems as far back as his time in France

Former official Hasan Cetinkaya says that Eden Hazard admitted would have liked to join Fenerbahce during his time at .

The Belgian recently completed a big-money move from to , but while still plying his trade in he confessed an affection for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Hazard’s old friend and a former official of the Turkish outfit has revealed the player’s affection for the club and believes he will wear their shirt one day.

“Eden Hazard is an old friend of mine, I've known him since I was 15-16. Then he was playing at Lille,” Cetinkaya said to Ajansspor.

“He had a great sympathy for Fenerbahce. He had a word for me: 'Hasan, I will play at Fenerbahce someday'. We don't know when.

“He was 16 at the time when he was playing for Lille and I watched them play against PSG. Even at that age he showed what he can do.

“There was Eden Hazard, Gervinho and Sow during the time that we spoke. We just got Sow from there.

Cetinkaya does admit that given Hazard's transformation into one of the world's finest talents, landing him could prove a tough challenge.

“Eden has changed into a different dimension. He got offers from the most important clubs in Europe. He was one of the greatest talented star candidates in Europe," he added.

“He would have liked to come to Fenerbahce at that time [in Lille]. Let's see if one day he wears the uniform of Fenerbahce.”

A young Hazard lit up Ligue 1, notching 50 goals and managing 53 assists in all competitions for the French side before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea, where he has scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists across all competitions.

Fenerbahce are one of the biggest clubs in but finished sixth last season and have been linked with big moves in the transfer market as they seek to challenge at the top once more, having been 23 points adrift of champions .

However, they recently denied any interest in playmaker Mesut Ozil for financial reasons.