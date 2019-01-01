'He knows what us players need' - Hazard relishing chance to learn from 'idol' Zidane at Real Madrid

The former Chelsea winger thinks the Frenchman's time as a player at the very top level means he understands his players' needs and desires

Eden Hazard says he is loving the experience of learning from one of his childhood idols, Zinedine Zidane, as his career kicks into gear.

Hazard’s start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu was thrown off course by a thigh injury sustained in pre-season, but he has now made seven appearances since completing his summer move from Chelsea.

Zidane’s success as a manager in his first stint at Madrid came as a surprise to many, as the now 47-year-old won three consecutive titles in his first major job.

Article continues below

However, Hazard thinks his former life as a Ballon d’Or winning superstar means he was uniquely prepared for the challenges of managing some of the biggest names in world football.

“For anyone in football, Zidane is a role model,” the international told Real Madrid TV.

“He excited everyone when he played. When I was a kid, I loved him, I watched his games and wanted to watch Zidane do whatever he did, I loved everything about him.

“After he retired, I didn't think that he'd go into management so soon. However, the way things have turned out, he has ended up here and so have I.

“Having my idol as my manager means that learning things from him makes me happy. He's honest and talks to you when he needs to, he was a player himself and knows what us players need.”

Things haven’t been going entirely smoothly since Zidane returned to Madrid towards the latter stages of last season, however, and his cavalcade of new signings is yet to hit top gear.

Hazard has a solitary goal to his name from seven appearances, while forward Luka Jovic is yet to find the net at all after being restricted to a bit-part role by the consistent form of Karim Benzema.

Madrid are four points off the top of with a game in hand on leaders , and five points behind in Group A in the Champions League.

But the messages coming from the Bernabeu are ones of unity, with Zidane and Luka Modric both speaking positively in recent days about the future of Gareth Bale at the club.

Bale had been again linked with a move away from the Spanish capital after his summer transfer saga, but Zidane has been keen to stress that he enjoys a more positive relationship with the Welshman than is apparent in the media.

Madrid host bottom club on Wednesday night, and will be expecting to close the gap at the top back to a single point.