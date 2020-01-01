‘Hazard is incredible and will prove it for Real Madrid’ – Modric backs Belgian and airs retirement hope

The Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder believes a team-mate struggling for form and fitness in Spain will come good once clear of niggling knocks

Eden Hazard is an “incredible” player and will prove as much at once he is clear of the injury issues that have been holding him back, says Luka Modric.

The international has endured a wretched run of misfortune on the fitness front since completing a big-money move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019.

Just one goal has been recorded for the Blancos by a player who was supposed to offer them renewed attacking vigour.

Article continues below

More teams

Hazard is back on the sidelines at present, preventing him from kick-starting his 2020-21 campaign, but Modric believes the 29-year-old will come good and prove his worth to Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder told El Partidazo de Cope of a talented team-mate: “It’s not a comfortable situation for Hazard. He’s amazing, he’s going to prove it. Only injuries can prevent him going forward. When he’s been fit, he’s shown he’s important, it’s a shame. We need him.

“Hazard is one of the best in the world, he is incredible, and I am sure he will show it this year if injuries do not prevent it. Last season he already showed that he was important until injuries stopped him. It goes to show why Madrid paid so much for him.”

Hazard could find himself lining up alongside Modric once clear of the niggling knocks that have been holding him back.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner continues to see regular minutes for Madrid at 35 years of age and admits he could see out his playing days in the Spanish capital.

Modric said of his future: “Sure, of course I would like to stay at Real Madrid. It’s not just up to me. I think I still have football to give. I feel like I could play at this level for a couple more years. It also depends on the club and coach, if they see me as important. My wish is to finish the race here, but I also don’t want to be a problem.

“Despite being 35 years old, I feel very good, I feel strong, and I think I can continue at this level. I want to renew, and if possible, finish my career at Madrid.

“Madrid and I have a good relationship. I am sure that we will reach an agreement - either to continue and go ahead or go somewhere else. Madrid is my home, it is my ninth season and I’m very happy here. We’ll see what happens. I haven’t talked to the president yet.

“My family and I love Madrid. We would like to live here after my career. If I have to decide, Madrid!”

Modric’s current contract is due to expire in 2021, meaning that he will either agree fresh terms in the current campaign or walk away as a free agent once it comes to a close.