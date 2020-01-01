Havertz 'dreams' of playing in Premier League, says his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wendell

The Germany international has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs, but the left-back says he has his eye on a move to England

Kai Havertz is a “complete player” and dreams of playing in the Premier League, according to his team-mate Wendell.

The 21-year-old midfielder is one of world football’s most in-demand talents, with the likes of , and all linked with him.

Premier League suitors were given a boost on Friday when Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted the Bundesliga champions would not be able to make a move for Havertz this year.

If he does end up in , Havertz’s team-mate is sure he would be a success.

“He’s a complete player,” left-back Wendell told Yellow and Green Football.

“If you play him as a No.9 or as a No.10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he’ll know what to do.

“He can understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He’s strong with his head, he has good technique.

“Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people, too. They are very concentrated on what they want.

“If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot. I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire.

“And I think if he decides to play in England, he will be a success.”

With 36 goals and 16 assists in the in the last two seasons, it isn’t difficult to see why Europe’s top clubs want Havertz.

The chance to link up with international team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea could appeal from a career point of view but, while the Blues have been strongly linked, Frank Lampard recently denied any bid has been made.

Leverkusen are hoping to keep hold of him for at least another year regardless of any interest, but sporting director Rudi Voller has confirmed there is an agreement in place which could see Havertz leave this summer.

"There is nothing specific, nothing to report. As of now, he is our player," Voller told Bild.

"We have our ideas, we know what he can do. I personally hope that he stays one more year. We have an agreement: if it works, he can go this summer."