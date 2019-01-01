Hart to Arsenal? Seaman picks out two goalkeeping targets for the Gunners

An iconic shot-stopper believes that Unai Emery should be looking to bring in an experienced back-up to Bernd Leno, with Jack Butland another option

legend David Seaman has suggested that the Gunners should be considering Joe Hart and Jack Butland as they look to bring another goalkeeper onto their books.

Unai Emery has seen his options in that area of the field depleted by the retirement of Petr Cech.

There are plenty of other shot-stoppers on his books, with Emiliano Martinez having expressed a desire to compete for a more regular role.

It is, however, expected that Arsenal will dip into the transfer market for reinforcements.

They have failed to do a deal for Markus Schubert, with the highly-rated German youngster shunning a switch to England, but Seaman believes that could prove to be a positive.

He would prefer to see the Gunners looking at more experienced figures, with there being two internationals on the books at and Stoke who could be targeted.

Seaman, who spent 13 years with Arsenal in his playing days, told football.london: "I think they should be trying to get a more experienced keeper in as [Bernd] Leno's number two.

"I know they've got some really talented young keepers in Emi Martinez, Deyan Iliev, Matt Macey and Arthur Okonkwo, but I just think they could do with an older number two. Those lads are real talents but they've not got an awful lot of experience at the top, top level.

"It would be a big step for them to come in and be Leno's number two in the Premier League after being on loan or playing for the U23s.

"I don't think they need someone like Schubert as Leno's number two either - why not look at Joe Hart or Jack Butland as a number two?

"They have loads of experience. That's the sort of quality they should be looking at as the club's number two at the moment."

Butland is looking for a way out of Stoke after seeing them fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2018-19.

He would, however, be expected to require a sizeable outlay from Arsenal were they to make an approach for the 26-year-old.

Hart could be a more realistic target, with the 32-year-old former custodian having struggled to make an impact at Burnley after moving to Turf Moor on a two-year deal in 2018.