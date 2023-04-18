Harry Maguire posts defiant image of him battling four Nottingham Forest players after video of Man Utd team-mate Antony ignoring him goes viral

Harry Maguire posted a defiant image on social media days after a video of his Manchester United team-mate Antony appearing to ignore him went viral.

Man Utd beat Forest 2-0 on Sunday

Antony appeared to snub Maguire after scoring opener

Club captain posts message on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United picked up a crucial 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday that saw them move back up to third in the Premier League table, with Antony and Diogo Dalot grabbing the goals. After opening the scoring in the 32nd minute, Antony was embraced by Dalot and they then showed off a new 'handshake' celebration, before Maguire also came over to congratulate the Brazilian. A video clip subsequently went viral that appeared to show Antony's face drop when the United captain tried to join in the celebrations.

Maguire has not been dwelling on the incident, though, as he posted a striking image of himself battling against four Forest defenders on his Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption "MUFC 🔴".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony's goal against Forest was his eighth in all competitions since joining United from Ajax last summer. However, it was only his first in the Premier League since October, with the Brazil international having come in for regular criticism due to his lack of cutting edge in the final third and penchant for showboating. Maguire, meanwhile, has seen questions asked over his future at Old Trafford after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Antony and Maguire will both be back in contention for a place in Ten Hag's lineup when United travel to Spain for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla on Thursday - with the aggregate score locked at 2-2.