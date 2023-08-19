Harry Maguire left out of Man Utd squad for Tottenham clash as Erik ten Hag names two goalkeepers on the bench instead!

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been left out of the matchday squad for the Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday.

Maguire left out

United name two keepers on bench

Ten Hag says Maguire injured in training

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag left Maguire off his team sheet entirely, unusually opting to name two goalkeepers among his substitutes with Victor Lindelof as the only central defensive cover. When quizzed about Maguire ahead of the game Ten Hag explained: "He had a little problem in the last training session yesterday, so he couldn't travel with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since falling out of favour and losing the captaincy at Old Trafford, Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham, although that deal stalled as Maguire tries to negotiate a pay-off with United's top brass. Donny van de Beek is another absentee with the Dutch midfielder currently negotiating his own exit from the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils take on Spurs in what promises to be an intriguing game in north London.