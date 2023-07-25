'Harry Kane is a highly attractive player' - Bayern Munich president confirms desire to sign Tottenham striker

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed his desire to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane, who he describes as a "very attractive player".

Kane is Bayern's top summer target

Bundesliga club preparing a third bid for striker

Hainer lauds Kane as "highly attractive"

WHAT HAPPENED? The England striker has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Bundesliga champions for a summer move. Tottenham have knocked back two offers from Bayern for the striker, but the German club are now preparing a third bid which should be closer to Tottenham’s £100 million ($128m) asking price. Amid their ongoing pursuit of Kane, Hainer has lavished praise on the 30-year-old, insisting he would be a great asset to both Bayern and the Bundesliga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think the Bundesliga doesn't have that many international stars anymore," said the Bayern president, as per Kicker. "That contributes to how the Bundesliga is marketed internationally. FC Bayern always tries to get international stars to make us and the Bundesliga better. Harry Kane is definitely a highly attractive player, England national team captain, top scorer. He would be good for us and the Bundesliga."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs owner Joe Lewis has reportedly instructed Daniel Levy to sell Kane if he does not sign a contract extension this summer, with his current deal set to expire in 2024. Paris Saint-Germain could challenge Bayern for Kane's signature as they seek a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, while Manchester United were also tempted to lure the forward to Old Trafford before being put off by Levy's £100 million valuation.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kane continues to train with Tottenham in pre-season but their coach Ange Postecoglou wants the transfer saga to be resolved at the earliest possible date as he is "not relaxed" about the situation.