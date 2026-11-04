Harry Kane falls agonisingly short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic Champions League goal record in Bayern Munich victory against Atletico Madrid

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Harry Kane’s pursuit of Champions League immortality was halted on Tuesday night as the Bayern Munich talisman failed to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing scoring record. Despite entering the clash with Atletico Madrid on a hot streak of 10 consecutive European appearances with a goal, the England captain could not find the net at the Allianz Arena. It marks a rare moment of frustration for the forward, who recently celebrated his first Ballon d'Or win.

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Bayern dispatch Atletico as scoring run ends

Bayern Munich secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, relying on strikes from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer to secure all three points. Although Kane failed to add his own name to the scoresheet, the Ballon d'Or winner still influenced the match by providing the assist for Laimer's crucial second goal.

The blank meant Kane’s scoring streak concluded at 10 consecutive Champions League appearances. He had just moved within one game of the all-time record by converting a penalty against Arsenal on matchday three, but ultimately fell short of the ultimate milestone.

A remarkable European streak

The Englishman's phenomenal goalscoring run started during the 2025-26 campaign, beginning with a brace against Union Saint-Gilloise on matchday seven. Kane followed that up with a goal against PSV Eindhoven before watching from the substitutes' bench as his team-mates dismantled Atalanta 6-1 in Italy during their last-16 first leg.

Returning to the starting line-up for the second leg, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker struck twice. He then found the back of the net in every subsequent European fixture until Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern in the semi-finals.

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His streak extended into the current season with goals against Bodo/Glimt, Viking FK, and Arsenal. Despite Tuesday's blank, the run cements his status as one of Europe's most ruthless finishers.

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Ronaldo's tally remains untouched

Ronaldo’s record of scoring in 11 successive Champions League fixtures remains firmly intact. The former Real Madrid forward set the benchmark during the 2017-18 season, beginning with a double against Juventus in the previous campaign's final.

Ronaldo proceeded to score in all six group-stage matches before striking in both legs of the last-16 and quarter-final ties. That historic run culminated in Madrid lifting their third consecutive European crown after defeating Liverpool in the final.

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Kane currently sits second on the all-time list with 10 consecutive games. He is positioned just ahead of Manchester United great Ruud van Nistelrooy and former Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski, who both managed nine-game streaks.

Refocusing on the pursuit of silverware

With the individual record now out of reach, Kane will shift his complete focus toward ending Bayern's wait for European supremacy. Fresh off claiming the Ballon d'Or, the forward's assist against Atletico proves he remains pivotal to his side's creative play even when not scoring. Bayern must now build on this impressive 2-0 triumph as they navigate the remainder of their challenging European calendar.