Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is still on! Bundesliga champions considering third bid for Tottenham star after seeing £80m offer rejected

Bayern Munich are not giving up on signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window as they are lining up a third bid for the striker.

Bayern have had two bids turned down

Could make third offer

Kane wants to join German giants

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern recently saw a second offer worth £80 million ($103.3m) rejected by Tottenham, but ESPN reports they are considering testing the London club's resolve with another attempt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England star is said eager to make the switch to the Bundesliga champions after he held positive talks with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel in May. The secret meeting between the player and manager is said to have left Spurs chairman Daniel Levy furious.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs are determined to keep Kane for at least another year and have offered him a new contract worth £400,000 per week in an attempt to persuade him to stay. The 29-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The attacker will hope that his future can be cleared up soon with the new season approaching.