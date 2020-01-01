Hariss eyeing win over Suwon in the ACL

The Johor Darul Ta'zim captain is unfazed by who the opponent is and is keen to start picking up AFC Champions League points for his team.

On paper, when a South Korean side meet a Malaysian side, the result is expected to go in favour of the former. But Hariss Harun is determined to show that, that is no longer the case when JDT take to the field for the inaugural ACL match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow against Suwon Bluewings.

Fresh from winning their first competitive match at the new stadium last Friday against in the opening weekend of the 2020 Malaysia , Hariss is expecting his team mates to be up for the challenge to prove that their win over Kashima Antlers last season in the same competition was no fluke.

"For us it is great that JDT plays in the AFC . The first game is already out of the way. In the past years, we've always started slow. That's not an excuse. We always want to challenge ourselves to better than we were before. I wouldn't say it's a must-win but we go into every game wanting to win, whether it's a superior team or a inferior team.

"We look at it as an opportunity to make a name, to do good things, to achieve great results and tomorrow is no different. We'll go out there to do our best and try to get the result," said Hariss during Monday's pre-match press conference.

As for head coach Benjamin Mora, the lack of matches that Suwon had played this season makes it a little troublesome for him and the coaching staff to prepare extensively. Postponement of the 2020 K-League matches has led Suwon only playing the solitary match this season in the ACL against Vissel Kobe.

"Like all the games in the ACL, it will be very tough. We have been studying the team. They have good players and are hard workers. We saw the game against Vissel Kobe. Vissel didn't have the chance to kill them. They struggled, playing a bit defensive with good counters on the side. Shaping 5-4-1 in defence and 3-4-3 in attack with a lot of mobility and strength up front.

"Our preparation is the same as always. Very detailed with a lot of confidence that we can push and fight. We have a lot of games, players are still recovering from a tough Kedah game but they will be ready for tomorrow," said Mora in the same press conference.

