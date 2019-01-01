Achievement unlocked for JDT's captain Hariss

After finally securing his first Malaysia Cup, Hariss sounds the warning that JDT will not be easily satisfied and it will be no different in 2020.

Johor Darul Ta'zim's captain Hariss Harun sees the success of lifting the 2019 trophy as a wonderful closure for them this season. Having already won the , as well as the with JDT, this triumph completes the set for Hariss personally.

The Singaporean was not in the team when JDT also beat in the 2017 final, so it always felt like unfinished business for Hariss. Recalling the match, he was full of praise in the way his team mates were able to withstand the early pressure to turn that around and completely dominate in the 3-0 win.

"Of course this is a great memory and a proud moment for me and the team because we managed to close out the 2019 season in style. I've also managed to complete my collection of winner's medal in the M-League, so this has been a season of very memorable success. Having said that, we as a team must keep working harder because at JDT, we are ambitious to stay at the top for a long time.

"It was a tight game and every time we face Kedah, all the players have to fight hard. We saw how Kedah played well at the start and we were a bit restricted. But the focus of the team throughout the match was incredible and we wrested control of the match to eventually win the cup," said Hariss after the match.

In a season where JDT showed that they are able to compete in the AFC , it augurs well for Hariss and co that they can now go into their break in a happy mood. Next year the challenge are likely to be the same, to retain the Super League and produce another combative outing the premier club competition in Asia.

Such is the determination and desire in Hariss and the club itself, there will be reason why they will be stopping their dominance any time soon. Particularly with the move to the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium next season, JDT will want to have a memorable first season at the new ground.

