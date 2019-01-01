Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars captain sues oil firm over image use

The midfielder claims the use of his image was done against his will, and is claiming damages

captain and Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has taken legal action over the use of his image by the Menengai Oil Refineries Limited.

Wanyama has taken the company to the Milimani court in Nairobi, accusing them of using his image against his will.

During the African Cup of Nations, Menengai Oil Refineries Limited tweeted an image of the midfielder in wishing the Kenyan team success during the tournament in .

If you believe it, you can do it. We at Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the #AfricaCupOfNations. From #TheHeartOfGoodLiving, we believe in you! pic.twitter.com/yc4iyuwNtI — Menengai Group (@MenengaiOil) June 21, 2019

“If you believe it, you can do it, we at the Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the ,” the tweet read.

But Wanyama feels the image was used to promote the company's products and was never meant to wish the team success, as was purported.

As such, Wanyama has called on the court to declare that the company contravened his image and personality rights, and believes he is eligible for damages as a result of this contravention.

“If the message was meant for the whole team, photo comprising the entire team could have been used,” Wanyama said as is quoted by the Citizen.

Wanyama captained the Harambee Stars in the 32nd edition of Afcon, where they failed to progress past the Group Stage.