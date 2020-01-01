Harambee Stars ace Were extends stay with Zesco United as Akumu leaves

The former Tusker FC striker has agreed to stay with the Team Ya Ziko while the ex-Gor Mahia midfielder has been released

Harambee Stars striker Jesse Jackson Were has extended his stay with Zesco United for two more years.

The Team Ya Ziko confirmed on Thursday in a statement the former FC striker has renewed his stay with the Zambian champions until 2023.

“We are delighted to announce Jesse Were has extended his stay with us for the next two years,” the club said in a statement signed by Media Officer Desmond Kaotongo.

Article continues below

“Were has been a key part of this football club’s success as such we are extremely delighted he has made the right decision to be with us for the next two more years.”

Were’s contract with the club came to an end on December 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed the departure of Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu whose contract came to an end in December 2019.

“It is with deep regret we announce the departure of Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu. The club made a lot of effort to extend Akumu’s contract, unfortunately, the two parties could not reach an agreement.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank Akumu for his immense contribution to the success of Zesco United.”

Meanwhile, Zesco United have sealed the signing of Congolese striker Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract. The club’s CEO Richard Mulenga disclosed they reached an agreement with Mugalu in July 2019.

“It is with great excitement we announce the signing of Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract. Mugalu adds to a number of marquee signing that Zesco United has made in recent years. We are positive Mugalu will add great firepower to our striking force," Mulenga confirmed.

Mugalu is expected to join the club this month subject to medical examinations.