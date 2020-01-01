'Happy New Year ' - Oboabona, Kanu and Musa celebrate the start of new decade
Year 2020 is here with football fans across the globe getting into the spirit as we move into another decade.
While many are busy preparing for their teams, some are active on social media and relishing the New Year.
Godfrey Oboabona, Ahmed Musa and Nwankwo Kanu are among the present and past Nigerian footballers who are having some fun and wishing families and friends a thriving 2020.
May God block every evil missiles directed at us by enemies. Wishing all my family members and fans across the globe a splendid 2⚽️2⚽️. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/q8BrFjlp2g— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) January 1, 2020
Happy new year 🎆 everyone and thanks 🙏 for all your support. Best wishes for 2020 God is the Greatest 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQcXsxWn67— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) January 1, 2020
Wish you a very Happy New Year! May God's grace shine on you and your family. pic.twitter.com/aeN7RDa2v3— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year 🥳❤️😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/5jnR5xxMFq— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year fam! Much love💚— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) January 1, 2020
Best wishes!!!#SokotoCityMarathon20#ShehuFoundation