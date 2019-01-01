Live Scores
African All Stars

'Happy New Year!' - Musa, Koulibaly, other African stars celebrate start of 2019

Getty
The continent's stars joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and other African players ushered in the new year with good wishes for family, friends and their fans on social media.

Fireworks lit up skies across the globe as huge celebrations were held to welcome 2019.

And the African stars, in the spirit of celebration, shared snaps with their loved ones accompanied with good wishes and prayers for the year ahead, with some reflecting on the past year.

Buon2019‼️🎉🎊

A post shared by Keita Balde (@keitabaldeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new year to all 😆🎉

A post shared by Sol Bamba (@solbamba) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year 2019 ❤️

A post shared by Pape Souarè (@souare27) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new year🕺❤

A post shared by Simon daddy moses (@m_simon27) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM US TO YOU ALL ❤️🙏🏿

A post shared by Imoh Ezekiel (@imoh_ezekiel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

May the Lord bless and shower you all with his Blessings. Happy New Year

A post shared by Victor Wanyama (@victorwanyama) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new year #2019 🎊🎆🎈#gaetanbong

A post shared by Gaetan Bong (@gaetan_003) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️❤️👌🏽 #happynewyearfam

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year everyone 🎇🎉🎊

A post shared by Naby Deco Keita Officiel ⚽️✌️ (@keitanabydeco) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bonne Annè🎈2019 😍🇸🇳merci Touti&mendy

A post shared by Mbaye diagne 🔟king 🦍 (@mbaye09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎊Happy new year 🎊 @alysha_aubame #Maman ❤️ #2019

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing everyone a very happy, prosperous and successful 2019 ♥️

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

May 2019 be a year of love and joy for all. ❤️😄 Happy New Year!

A post shared by Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buon 2019 a tutti noi! Bonne Année a nous tous! #HappyNewYear 🙌🏿

A post shared by Kalidou Koulibaly (@kkoulibaly26) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bonne année Sana sa3ida Happy new year ✨✨❤️

A post shared by @ sofianeboufal_19 on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2018 have come and gone 2019 now new chapter New motivation 💪

A post shared by samuel kalu s.k (@kalusamuel51) on

 

