Happy New Year: Ghana legend Essien leads stars in 2021 well-wishes

Ghanaian superstars join many around the world to celebrate entry into the New Year

Ghanaian players have not been left out as the world celebrates New Year's Day.

With technology connecting the world now more than ever, many have taken to social media to share their well-wishes and hopes for 2021.

While and legend Michael Essien kept it simple with his message which reads: "Happy New Year to You All", Black Stars and Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah offered something more elaborate.

Happy new year to everyone. Let’s make it a great year 🎆🎊🖤💛 — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 1, 2021

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of Aspirations, Hope and more of God's unending Favour and Grace. HAPPY NEW YEAR to us all!!! 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpEsJ5iaFW — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) January 1, 2021

"Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of Aspirations, Hope and more of God's unending Favour and Grace. HAPPY NEW YEAR to us all!!!," the full-back Tweeted.

midfielder Bernard Mensah wrote: "I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported me till now. I wish you all a happy New Year... May God bless you all."

I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported me till now .. I wish you all a happy new year .. May God bless you all 🦅🦅 — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) January 1, 2021

Below are messages from some more players including former Milan and man Kwadwo Asamoah and captain Jonathan Mensah:

