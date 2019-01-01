'Happy New Year Everyone' - Ronadlo, Mbappe and Modric lead 2019 good wishes
The new year is here, with football fans the world over getting into the spirit as we move into 2019.
And while some have matches to prepare for, footballers are no different in enjoying themselves to close the year and celebrate the move into a new one.
Kylian Mbappe, Cesc Fabregas and Luka Modric are among the star names who are having some fun and offering some reflection one what surely was a memorable 2018...
Happy New Year!🎆❤️ pic.twitter.com/3aEF5FM5cD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2018
• 2018 🏆🎉✅
• 2019.....❓❓❓
🥳HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 pic.twitter.com/cCV3kdEEpM
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2018
2019 🎩 pic.twitter.com/v9r0irjy5i — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2018
Happy New Year from the 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zkAg6tjSa3
— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 31, 2018
No Poldi, No Party. Always and forever! 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ #happynewyear #beachampion pic.twitter.com/uivhEPeIZp — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) December 31, 2018
Happy New Year Everyone... I’m blessed to have a great fiancé & 3 great kids all looking forward to 2019! Wishing You all a healthy & successful year ahead ❤️ #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/srBgzRrmnv — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2018
Thank you 2018 for making me the happiest man 🎉🙏🏻 forever grateful @firstLadyD4 pic.twitter.com/VEl8hICZph — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 31, 2018
Thanks to everyone who's part of my life.
I wish you health and many good things, that you have good fortune and that God gives strength to those who need it in every step along the way.
HAPPY NEW YEAR, GLADIATORS!! pic.twitter.com/lG1rXdFLXv — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) December 31, 2018