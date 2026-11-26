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Hansa Rostock vs TSV Havelse: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 27 Nov 2026 - 13:00

Hansa Rostock host bottom-of-the-table TSV Havelse in the 3. Liga.

Rostock sit 12th after a run of setbacks. André Breitenreiter's side lost 2-0 away to MSV Duisburg last weekend.

Before that, Hansa showed signs of life with a 3-0 win over Sonnenhof Großaspach. It remains their only victory in their last five league games.

Havelse are 20th and deep in a relegation battle. Samir Ferchichi's side suffered a 6-1 defeat away to Viktoria Köln in their most recent game.

They also lost 3-0 to Wehen Wiesbaden the week before. Their 3-2 win over Saarbrücken at the end of October remains a bright spot.

Rostock had the upper hand in the most recent meeting, winning 3-1 away in March. Here's how to follow the match.

This week: What's been happening at Hansa Rostock and TSV Havelse?

Hansa Rostock have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league games. They lost 2-0 at MSV Duisburg most recently. Before that, they beat Sonnenhof Großaspach 3-0 and lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg. Rostock scored five goals and conceded seven in those five games.

TSV Havelse have one win, two draws and two defeats. They lost their last game 6-1 at Viktoria Köln, having beaten Saarbrücken 3-2 before that. Havelse scored six goals and conceded 13.

Hansa Rostock vs TSV Havelse: Line-ups

Hansa Rostock vs TSV Havelse: Form

Hansa Rostock vs TSV Havelse: Head-to-head record

Hansa Rostock vs TSV Havelse: League tables