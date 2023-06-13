'Hang it in the Loooouvre' - Party never ends for Jack Grealish as Man City Treble winner posts hilarious shirtless picture during epic celebrations

Jack Grealish is still going strong on the back of Manchester City’s Treble win, with the England international enjoying some epic celebrations.

City savoured Champions League glory

Also won the Premier League & FA Cup

England star is living the dream

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old, who became the most expensive player in British football when joining City for £100 million ($126m) in the summer of 2021, has been revelling in the historic achievements enjoyed by Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022-23. The Blues have captured Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles, allowing them to enjoy an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Grealish was very much the heart and soul of that party, as he has been since the final whistle blew on a memorable European night in Istanbul, with the highly-rated winger posting a shirtless image on social media that sums up how he is feeling right now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have emulated the achievements of neighbours Manchester United from 1999 in savouring Treble glory, with Guardiola’s side now set to add the UEFA Super and FIFA Club World Cup to their schedule for 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT? Grealish is due to link up with the England squad this week, once he has had some sleep and worked his way through a serious hangover, with the Three Lions set to face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualification.