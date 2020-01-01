Dortmund's Hakimi names Messi, Suarez, Griezmann as his toughest challengers

The Morocco international considers the Barcelona trio among the most difficult opponents he’s faced on the pitch

Achraf Hakimi has revealed the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antione Griezmann as some of the most difficult opponents he’s come up against.

The 21-year old Moroccan – who is presently on a two-year loan at from , came across them in Group F of the this season.

They were all on target in the 3-1 victory at the Camp Nou while the earlier fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Matchday One ended goalless.

"I've already played against a lot of strong opponents," Hakimi told Goal and DAZN.

"Of course, Barcelona has some: Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

“It was the most difficult against them."

Hakimi also identified Lautaro Martinez of Milan – whom he equally met in Group F, as a strong opponent, likewise duo Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman – whom he has faced multiple times in the and other German cup competitions.

"Lautaro Martinez was also really strong,” he continued.

“I can also name Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski."

Hakimi has played 28 games in all competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing another six assists.

His Dortmund team are presently fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders .