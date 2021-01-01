Hakimi: Inter Milan want to prove they are Serie A champions vs Juventus

The Morocco international has revealed the desire of the Black and Blues to end the campaign on a high

Achraf Hakimi has stated that Inter Milan want to prove they are the Italian champions by finishing the season impressively.

The Morocco international featured prominently as Antonio Conte’s men secured a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday.

Hakimi has been playing a significant role for the Black and Blues since teaming up with Inter from Real Madrid in the summer.

The wing-back was a consistent performer as the San Siro outfit clinched the Serie A title for the 19th time in their history.

With two games left to play against Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Saturday and Udinese on May 22, Hakimi has revealed Inter’s desire to end the season strongly.

“We are happy for the win and for the work we are doing. We must continue like this,” Hakimi told InterTV, as per Football Italia. “We have to continue as we have done this season. We must prove that we are the Italian champions.

“Now, we must recover. From tomorrow we have to think about the next match. It will be important for our fans, who want to win it.”

Hakimi has made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists for the Black and Blues.

The versatile defender started his career with Real Madrid's academy before he was promoted to the senior team in 2016,

The 22-year-old, however, only made nine La Liga appearances for the Blancos, and in an effort to enjoy more playing time, left for Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Hakimi delivered impressive performances during his two-year loan with the Bundesliga side, winning a number of individual accolades for his effort.

The wing-back will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for the Black and Blues in the remaining games of the season.

Hakimi is also a key member of the Morocco national team and currently has 34 caps for the African country, representing the Atlas Lions at the 2018 World Cup.