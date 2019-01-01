Hakimi gets an assist in 10-man Borussia Dortmund's victory against Hertha Berlin

The Morocco international played a crucial role in the Black and Yellows’ away victory over the Old Lady on Saturday

Achraf Hakimi made a positive impact in ’s 2-1 victory of in Saturday’s outing.

The 21-year-old got an assist as the Black and Yellows secured their second away victory of this season’s German top-flight campaign.

With Jadon Sancho handing Lucien Favre’s men a 15th-minute lead, Thorgan Hazard extended the advantage two minutes later with Hakimi the provider.

Vladimir Darida reduced the deficit for Hertha in the 34th minute, but they were unable to draw the match.

Full Time. Three Points. Heja BVB! 👊 pic.twitter.com/PvP5HY1Pa6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 30, 2019

Despite Mats Hummels’ dismissal on the stroke of half-time for a second caution, Dortmund stood their ground to secure maximum points.

The Moroccan was on from the start to the finish at Olympiastadion, while the former Cote d’Ivoire player came in as a 79th-minute replacement for Darida.

With three goals from 13 appearances in the Bundesliga so far, he would be hoping to continue his solid display for Favre’s side against in their next fixture.

They sit in fifth position with 23 points from13 German elite division outings.