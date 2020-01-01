Hakimi claims Scudetto talks are too early for Inter Milan

The Nerazzuri extended their unbeaten streak in the Italian top-flight to nine games on Sunday

Milan defender Achraf Hakimi wants his teammates to focus on one game at a time as talks about the Scudetto emerge.

A spirited second-half performance helped Antonio Conte's side grab a 2-1 win over Spezia in a league match on Sunday as they continue to pile more pressure on leaders .

Hakimi broke the deadlock for the hosts with his fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute while Romelu Lukaku secured their sixth straight win in the league in the 71st minute.

Article continues below

More teams

The triumph extended the Nerazzurri's tally to 30 points from 13 matches as they remain in the second spot, one point behind their city rivals who are led by Stefano Pioli.

Inter Milan are yet to win the Serie A title since the 2009-10 season but Hakimi disclosed they are determined to go into the winter break with the best form.

“We knew that it was an important match,” the international told the club website.

“After the win against , we wanted to approach the Christmas break in a positive fashion and build on our results with a win.

“Scudetto? We know that everyone is talking about it, but we need to take things game by game and not look too far ahead.

“I’m obviously pleased to have scored, but I’m especially happy because I helped the team. We’re working hard and doing what the coach is asking of us, we want to grow.”

Hakimi achieved a club landmark with his effort on Sunday by becoming the first Inter Milan defender to score at least four goals in his first 13 league appearances.

4 - Achraf #Hakimi is the first Inter defender to score at least 4 goals in the first 13 games played of his debut Serie A campaign. Special.#InterSpezia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 20, 2020

In celebrating his strike, the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year mimicked a phone call and he has explained the logic behind it.

He said: “My celebration? It’s something that I do among friends, it’s a joke about a song that we like.”

⚽ Hakimi 51'

⚽ Lukaku 71'



Another W on the way for Inter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h0o88EwAlV — Goal (@goal) December 20, 2020

Inter Milan will aim to end 2020 with another win when they travel to Hellas Verona for their next Serie A encounter on Wednesday.