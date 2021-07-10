Hakimi's agent reveals Real Madrid dream on the back of €60m move to PSG

The Morocco international defender is taking on a new challenge in France, but his intention is to return to Spain at some stage

Achraf Hakimi has only just completed a €60 million (£52m/$71m) move to Paris Saint-Germain , but the defender's agent admits that the 22-year-old is dreaming of returning to Real Madrid at some stage.

After just one title-winning season at Serie A giants Inter, a highly-rated Morocco international is taking on another new challenge in France.

A door was left open for a retracing of steps to the Spanish capital to be made, having come through the ranks at Santiago Bernabeu , but the Blancos are yet to show their hand when it comes to putting a future agreement in place.

What has been said?

Hakimi, who took in 17 appearances for Real before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2018, is hoping to see his career go full circle.

His representative, Alejandro Camano, has told El Transistor: "Real Madrid had the right of first refusal until PSG and Inter said that the deal was going to take place.

"We keep the hope and the dream that Achraf returns to Real Madrid because he was born in Madrid, grew up in Madrid and as a final aim, one day, he would like to play for Real Madrid."

Waiting game for Real

Hakimi is not about to push for a switch to Real any time soon, with his immediate focus locked on events at PSG.

He has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants and is looking forward to chasing down more major honours as part of a star-studded squad.

Hakimi has told PSG's official website : "After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates, the fans and experience the incredible colour and passion inside the Parc des Princes.

"I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my team-mates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me."

