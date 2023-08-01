Haiti Women vs Denmark Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Haiti and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Despite losing both their group games, Haiti Women can still make it to the Women's World Cup round of 16 in their first-ever appearance at the tournament finals when they lock horns with Denmark Women on Tuesday.

Bottom of Group D, Nicolas Delpine's side lost both games 1-0 against England and Denmark.

The Red and White are currently level on points with China PR in the group, but second as they had beaten the Asian side by a solitary goal before suffering a defeat at the hands of England by the same margin.

Therefore, Haiti can also join the two teams on three points and bring into play the permutations on the condition England beat China in the other group game, but Lars Songergaard's side would like to save the trouble by picking up a win on Tuesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Haiti Women vs Denmark Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Haiti and Denmark is scheduled for August 1, 2023, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 7 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Haiti vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, fuboTV, UNIVERSO, and Sling TV, and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Haiti Women team news

With Jennyfer Limage ruled out of the tournament on account of an ACL injury in Haiti's opener against England, Ruthny Mathurin is set to continue at left-back as Tabita Joseph partners Kethna Louis at center-back.

Coming on as a substitute against China, Melchi Dumornay would push for a start against Denmark.

Haiti Women possible XI: Theus; Petit-Frere, Joseph, K. Louis, Mathurin; Moryl, Pierre-Louis; B. Louis, Jeudy, Mondesir; Borgella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Theus, Ambrose, Larco Defenders: Surpis, Joseph, Petit-Frere, E. Joseph, Pierre-Jerome, K. Louis, Mathurin Midfielders: Moryl, Dumornay, Etienne, Jeudy, Ganthier, Pierre-Louis Forwards: B. Louis, Mondesir, Eloissaint, D. Joseph, N. Joseph, Borgella

Denmark Women team news

Everton's Nicoline Sorrensen may be reinstated in the XI after starting as a substitute against England, with Bayern Munich summer recruit Pernille Harder up front.

With Sorrensen on the left win, Janni Thomsen is expected to continue on the right side.

Denmark Women possible XI: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard; Thomsen, Kuhl, N. Sorensen; Harder.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard Defenders: Gevitz, Stine Pedersen, Sevecke, S. Sorensen, Svava, Thogersen, Veje Midfielders: Hasbo, Holmgaard, Sofie Pederson, Kuhl, Snerle, N. Sorensen, Thomsen, Troelsgaard Forwards: Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

