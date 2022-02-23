Haaland out of Dortmund's Europa League second-leg tie vs Rangers

Erling Haaland will miss Borussia Dortmund's Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday due to injury as the German outfit trail 4-2 from the first leg of their play-off tie.

Haaland has sat out Dortmund's last four games in all competitions, having picked up a muscle problem during their 3-2 win against Hoffenheim on January 22.

BVB fell to a surprise loss against Rangers last week without their talismanic forward, and Marco Rose won't be able to call upon him in the second leg at Ibrox either.

Article continues below

What's the situation?

Haaland returned to first-team training at the start of the week, but was not present with the rest of the squad for their flight to Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old will likely benefit from a few extra days of recovery time before BVB resume their Bundesliga campaign away at Augsburg on February 27.

Rangers will fancy their chances of finishing the job against a Dortmund outfit once again weakened by the absence of Haaland, who has hit 23 goals in 20 goals already this season, including three in European competition.

Who else could Dortmund be missing?

Manuel Akanji and Dan-Axel Zagadou have also been ruled out of the Rangers game through injury, and United States international Giovanni Reyna is a doubt.

The 19-year-old hobbled off in tears after suffering a thigh problem in Dortmund's 6-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, and Rose gave an update on his condition after the game.

The BVB manager told reporters of Reyna, who has since been cleared of serious injury by the club: "Gio is really upset, you can see that in the pictures.

"We'll get the boy back and we'll give him all the support because we need him because he's an excellent athlete."

Further reading