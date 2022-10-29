FPL nightmare! Haaland left out Man City squad for clash at Leicester amid fitness concerns

Erling Haaland had been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Haaland not in squad

Striker has a knock

Bernardo, Alvarez and Grealish up front

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola has left the Premier League's top scorer out of his squad to face Leicester amid concerns about his fitness. Haaland was substituted at half-time against Dortmund in midweek, with Guardiola admitting after the match the striker had a knock to his foot and was fatigued.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has scored 22 goals in just 16 games this season and will obviously be a big miss for the defending champions. However, his absence will offer Alvarez a rare chance to impress in the City starting XI. The summer signing from River Plate has only made one Premier League start so far this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Since Pep Guardiola took charge at City in 2016-17, no other team has scored more Premier League goals against them than the 17 by Leicester.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Citizens play their final Champions League group game against Sevilla on Wednesday. The Citizens are already guaranteed top spot in Group G.